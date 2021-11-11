New Delhi: The Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications to fill 16 positions of foreman. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply in the prescribed format by sending the application form to the Gen.Manager(Inst./Pers.&IRs./CP) on or before December 15.Also Read - APSC Jr Engineer Recruitment 2021: Screening Test Date For Various Post Released on apsc.nic.in | Check Here

The candidates must note that the hiring will be on the contract basis for one year with a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs.46,020. Candidates not more than 35 years of age as on December 15, 2021 having Diploma in Mining and Mine Surveying and possessing Foreman/ Second Class/ First Class Certificate of Competency (unrestricted) for underground metalliferrous mines from DGMS.

"Only shortlisted candidates will be called for test and/or interview. Verification of original certificates with regard to age, qualifications, work experience and other documents as asked for will be done only at the time of interview," the UCIL has informed candidates.

Here are some of the important details: