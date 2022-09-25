UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: UCO Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Security Officers. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at ucobank.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 19. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 10 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The number of vacancies is tentative and can be changed at sole discretion of the Bank.Also Read - SBI Clerk, IDBI, NABARD Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs

The place of posting will depend upon the Bank‟s requirement from time to time. The candidate shall be posted at any of its Offices/Branches in India. One can check the vacancies, application form, eligibility criteria, and other details here. Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Register For 56 Posts at plapps.indianoil.in Till Oct 10. Check State Wise Vacancy Here

UCO Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Opening Date for submitting Online Application & Payment of fees: September 20, 2022

Last Date for payment of the fees and submission of online application form: October 19, 2022

Tentative date of online Examination: November 2022/December 2022

Date of Interview: Will be informed separately

UCO Bank Vacancy

Security Officers: 10 posts

UCO Bank Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification

Security Officers in JMGS-1: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.

UCO Bank Selection Procedure

Selection Procedure: The candidates shall be required to appear for online examination to be conducted through IBPS. The successful candidates shall be called for interview. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection procedure and other details from the recruitment notification shared below. Also Read - SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Register For 1673 Posts at sbi.co.in. Here's How to Apply

Direct Link: UCO Bank Recruitment Notification

UCO Bank Application Fee

Name of the category and the application fee and intimation charge

SC/ST Rs 100/- plus applicable taxes & payment gateway charges.

UR/EWS/OBC Rs 500/- plus applicable taxes & payment gateway charges.

Direct Link: Apply Online For UCO Bank Jobs

UCO Bank Salary HERE

Presently, the starting basic pay applicable is as under:

Scale of Pay – JMGS -I: Rs. 36000 -1490/7 / 46430 -1740/2 / 49910 -1990/7 – 63840 (subject to revision)

How to Apply For UCO Bank Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before October 19, 2022, through the official website —ucobank.com. Before applying for any post, candidates should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and other norms mentioned in this advertisement and ready to comply with the requirements and terms & conditions contained in this advertisement.