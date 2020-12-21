UCO Bank has released the admit card for 91 Specialist Officer Recruitment exam. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website of the bank to download the admit card. The UCO Bank has released the admit card for 91 Specialist Officer Recruitment exam to be held on January 09, 2021. The applicants can download the admit card by logging in with the registration/roll number and password on the official website i.e. ucobank.com. Also Read - RBI Extends Restrictions on PMC Bank Till March 31, Says it Needs More Time For Reconstruction

The nationalized bank advertised vacancies for posts such Security Officer, CA, Engineer and others in SO Cadre back in October and concluded the online registration process on November 17, 2020. Registered candidates now have to appear in the exam with the printed copy of the admit card downloaded from the official website.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCO Bank i.e. ucobank.com

Step 2: Click on “Careers” at the top right corner of the homepage

Step 3: Click on “Recruitment Opportunities” at the right-hand side

Step 4: Click on admit card download link

Step 5: Click on “Download Here” beside the link for UCO Bank SO Admit Card 2020

Step 6: Enter Registration/Roll Number generated during the online application process and Date of Birth as entered in the online application form

Step 7: Enter the image captcha and click on “Login” to open and download the admit card

ABOUT THE EXAM: