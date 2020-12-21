UCO Bank has released the admit card for 91 Specialist Officer Recruitment exam. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website of the bank to download the admit card. The UCO Bank has released the admit card for 91 Specialist Officer Recruitment exam to be held on January 09, 2021. The applicants can download the admit card by logging in with the registration/roll number and password on the official website i.e. ucobank.com. Also Read - RBI Extends Restrictions on PMC Bank Till March 31, Says it Needs More Time For Reconstruction
The nationalized bank advertised vacancies for posts such Security Officer, CA, Engineer and others in SO Cadre back in October and concluded the online registration process on November 17, 2020. Registered candidates now have to appear in the exam with the printed copy of the admit card downloaded from the official website.
For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website of UCO Bank i.e. ucobank.com
Step 2: Click on “Careers” at the top right corner of the homepage
Step 3: Click on “Recruitment Opportunities” at the right-hand side
Step 4: Click on admit card download link
Step 5: Click on “Download Here” beside the link for UCO Bank SO Admit Card 2020
Step 6: Enter Registration/Roll Number generated during the online application process and Date of Birth as entered in the online application form
Step 7: Enter the image captcha and click on “Login” to open and download the admit card
ABOUT THE EXAM:
- The bank has announced that the recruitment exam is to be conducted on January 09, 2021 for all registered candidates.
- The online exam carries a maximum of 200 marks and the paper must be completed within the duration of 120 minutes.
- There are 200 questions in the paper carrying 1 mark each and divided across the different sections of the paper.
- Candidates must note that for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks are to be deducted.
- The question paper is to be set bilingually in English & Hindi (except the section of English).
- The UCO Bank SO 2020 exam paper is based on the sections of Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Professional Knowledge (relevant to the post applied for).
- Each of these sections carry 50 marks. However, there is no sectional timing and the entire paper must be completed within the given duration of 02 hours.