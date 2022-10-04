UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: The UCO Bank is hiring candidates for the posts of Security Officers. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at ucobank.com. Applicants can submit the application form till October 19. A total of 10 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The place of posting will depend upon the Bank’s requirement from time to time. The candidate shall be posted at any of its Offices/Branches in India. Candidates can check the vacancy, eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details here.Also Read - FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For 5043 Posts at fci.gov.in. Read Here

UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Opening Date for Submitting Online Application & Payment of fees: September 20

Last Date for payment of the fees and submission of the online application form: October 19

Tentative date of the online Examination November 2022/December 2022

The date of the Interview: Will be informed separately

UCO Security Officers Vacancy Details

Security Officer: 10 posts

UCO Security Officers Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Education Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.

: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University. Experience: 5 year’s service as Commissioned Officer of Army Navy/ Air Force or Assistant Commandants of Paramilitary Forces (BSF/CRPF/ITBP/CISF/SSB etc.) or Dy. Superintendent of Police.

UCO Security Officers Salary

Presently, the starting basic pay applicable is as under: Scale of Pay – JMGS -I Rs. 36000 -1490/7 / 46430 -1740/2 / 49910 -1990/7 – 63840 (subject to revision)

UCO Bank Selection Procedure

Candidates can check the education qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below. Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 47 Posts at aai.aero From Oct 12. Read Details Here

Direct Link: UCO Bank Recruitment Official Notification PDF

UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply till October 19 by visiting the official website of the Bank at ucobank.com. Candidates are advised to give their preference of online test centre. The address for the online test will be advised in the call letters. Before applying for any post, candidates should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and other norms mentioned in this advertisement and are ready to comply with the requirements and terms & conditions contained in this advertisement. Also Read - APPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 6 Posts at psc.ap.gov.in Till Oct 19. Deets Inside