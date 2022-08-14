UGC Scholarships 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has started the registration process for four scholarship schemes. Interested students can apply for the UGC scholarships by visiting the official website of the National Scholarship Portal(NSP) at scholarships.gov.in. The last date to fill up the application form is October 31, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, stipend, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - LIVE NEET UG 2022: NTA Likely to Release NEET Answer Key Today at neet.nta.nic.in| Check Deets Here

ISHAN UDAY – Special Scholarship Scheme For North Eastern Region

PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child

PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders(For 1st and 2nd Rank Holders)

PG Scholarship for SC, ST students for pursuing professional courses

Check Last Date to Apply For UGC Scholarships 2022

ISHAN UDAY – Special Scholarship Scheme For North Eastern Region: October 31, 2022 PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child: October 31, 2022 PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders(For 1st and 2nd Rank Holders): October 31, 2022 PG Scholarship for SC, ST students for pursuing professional courses: October 31, 2022

Check Stipend For UGC Scholarships 2022

ISHAN UDAY – Special Scholarship Scheme For North Eastern Region: Rs.5400/- per month for general degree course and Rs.7800/- per month for technical/medical/professional/paramedical courses. PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child: Rs.36,200/- p.a. for a period of two years only i.e. full duration of a PG course. No other additional grant will be payable in lieu of hostel charges and medical charges etc. PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders(For 1st and 2nd Rank Holders): Rs.3,100/- p.m for a period of two years only i.e. full duration of a PG course. No other additional grant will be payable in lieu of hostel charges and medical charges etc. PG Scholarship for SC, ST students for pursuing professional courses: Candidates selected for the award of PG scholarships (under ME/MTech.) shall be provided Scholarship @ Rs.7800/-per month for the duration of the PG Scholarship. For other courses, the amount of scholarship will be paid @Rs.4500/- per month.

Check Eligibility Criteria For UGC Scholarships 2022

PG Scholarship for SC, ST students for pursuing professional courses: For the purpose of an award of the scholarship students who are pursuing professional courses in the following Institutions/ Colleges/Universities: Also Read - Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 76 Prohibition Constables Posts at csbc.bih.nic.in| Details Inside

Universities/Institutions/Colleges included under section 2(f) & and 12(B) of UGC Act. Deemed to be Universities included under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 and eligible to receive grants-in-aid from UGC Universities/Institutions/College funded by Central/State Government Institutes of National Importance.

To know more about the scholarship scheme, eligibility criteria, and other details, candidates can visit the official website of the National Scholarship Portal(NSP) at scholarships.gov.in. Also Read - CUET UG Phase 4 Admit Card 2022 Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Exam From Aug 17