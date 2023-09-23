Home

UGC Guidelines Issued For Students: Check List Of Courses Prohibited Under Online, ODL Mode

Precautionary Guidelines have been issued for the students enrolling in the courses under Online and ODL Mode, by the UGC. In these guidelines, students have also been informed about the colleges debarred and courses prohibited for this mode..

University Grants Commission

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a few precautionary guidelines for the students who are enrolling themselves in courses that are offered under Online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. Within these guidelines, is important information regarding the colleges that have been debarred from offering courses in Online and ODL mode and the courses that are prohibited for these modes. It has been informed by UGC that the regulations for programmes under these modes were established in 2020 which stipulated the minimum standard requirements for awarding undergraduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) degrees in the above mentioned modes. Read more for all important details, as issued by the University Grants Commission..

Online, ODL Programmes: July-August Session Application Last Date

It has been said by the University Grants Commission that in a meeting held in July 2023, it was decided that the last date for application for the July-August session for admission to online and open and distance learning programmes is September 30, 2023.

UGC Guidelines For Students Applying For Online, ODL Mode Courses

In an official notice, the UGC has specified, ‘Students must confirm the recognition status of HEI for ODL and online education, for the session opted for admission on UGC DEB website, check the details on the HEIs website, take note of the prohibited programmes and prohibition of franchising arrangement and ensure that all the activities are within Territorial Jurisdiction for ODL programmes.’ The commission has also mentioned the colleges/institutes debarred from offering ODL, Online Mode courses and the programmes that are prohibited under these modes.

Institutes Debarred From Offering ODL, Online Programmes

Names of a few Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) have been officially communicated by the Commission, as institutes debarred from offering courses under online and ODL modes. The names of these HEIs are-

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Maharashtra Sri Venkateswara University, Andhra Pradesh Periyar University, Tamil Nadu

Programmes Prohibited Under Online And ODL Mode

Apart from the HEIs debarred from offering online and ODL mode courses, UGC has also released a list of programmes that are strictly prohibited under the Open Distance and Learning and Online Modes. Take a look at the list of programmes that are not allowed, as per the UGC Notification..

Yoga Tourism Hospitality Management MPhil PhD Engineering Medical Physiotherapy Occupational therapy Pharmacy Nursing Dental Architecture Law Agriculture Horticulture Hotel management Catering technology Culinary sciences Aircraft maintenance Visual arts and sports Aviation

