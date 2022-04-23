New Delhi: University Grants Commission, UGC along with All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE in a joint notice has urged the Indian students to not pursue higher studies in Pakistan. It has also warned that any Indian national or overseas citizens of India who intends to take admission in Pakistan for higher studies will not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India.Also Read - CBSE Curriculum 2022-23: Verses Of Urdu Poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz Dropped From Class 10 NCERT Textbook

It is stated that “All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Higher Education. Any Indian national/ Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college/ educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan.” Also Read - All-Girls University in Pakistan Bans Smartphones Inside Campus| Here's Why

UGC & AICTE has advised students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education. pic.twitter.com/L1vl5XmotQ — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

However, the organisations have provided relaxation to the migrants and their children who have higher education degree in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India. Such candidates are eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA.

The latest advisory comes less than a month after the regulatory authorities warned Indian students against studying in China.

According to Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairperson, AICTE, India students need to advised to which institutions and countries they should travel for education so that they won’t land up with degree without parity with Indian regulations.