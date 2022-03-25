New Delhi: Saying that a large number of Indian students haven’t been able to return to China to continue their studies due to COVID restrictions, the UGC and the AICTE on Friday warned the students and their parents not to seek admission in professional courses in the neighbouring country. Issuing the warning, the UGC said it does not recognise any degree course conducted only in online mode without prior approval.Also Read - Good News! Maharashtra's Dharavi Reports Zero Active Cases Of Covid-19

"As per extant rules, UGC and AICTE don't recognize such degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval. In view of above, students are advised to exercise diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment, higher studies," the UGC said.

The university regulatory body further added that a few universities in China have started issuing notice for admission to various degree programmes for the current and upcoming academic years. “On the other hand, China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of Covid-19 and has suspended all visas since November 2020.”

The member secretary of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said, “A large number of Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions. Further, the Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online.”

The UGC said, “In view of the above, students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment or higher studies.”

The AICTE had also issued a warning in October last year to students headed to Pakistan. In that warning, the AICTE said that Indian citizens and Overseas Indian citizens must obtain NOC from the AICTE before enrolling in engineering and technology courses in Pakistan.