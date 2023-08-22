Home

UGC Asks Higher Education Institutions To Organise Live Streaming of Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the higher education institutions (HEIs) to organise for students, the live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing that is expected to happen on August 23, 2023 at around 6:04 PM.

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested the higher education institutions (HEIs) to organize special assemblies and encourage the students and teachers to be a part and witness the LIVE streaming of Chandrayaan-3 Mission’s soft-landing on the moon. The UGC has requested the universities to organise these live streaming assemblies between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

UGC Requests HEIs To Organise Live Streaming Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing

The University Grants Commission has said, “The landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion that will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation.”

Along with this, UGC also added, “The Higher Education Institutions are requested to organize special Assemblies from 5.30 PM to 6.30 PM and encourage students and faculty for active participation and watch LIVE streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon to witness this momentous occasion.”

Chandrayaan-3 Live Streaming

The landing of Chandrayaan-3 will be live streamed on various platforms by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This eagerly anticipated event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023 which is the scheduled day of landing. The live telecast of the landing will begin at 5:20 PM IST and the coverage will be available on the official website of ISRO, the ISRO YouTube page, the Facebook account of ISRO and on the television channel DD National.

Ex-ISRO Chief Dr. K Sivan exclusively spoke to India.com and discussed in detail, the potential success rate of the mission, the chances of the spacecraft to crash owing the uncertainty in space and the effect Russia’s Luna 25 Crash might have on our lunar mission. The scientist also explained the main aim or objective of this mission and the lessons that have been learnt, corrective measures that have been taken after the failure of the last lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2.

More About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan 3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan 2 and aims to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe-landing and roving on the surface of the moon. It is not a very expensive mission and is said to be an extremely cost effective mission with its total budget being Rs 615 crore; the land rover and the propulsion module cost is Rs. 250 crore and the launch service costs Rs. 365 crore.

