UGC Assistant Professor 2023 Eligibility Update: NET/SET/SLET To Be Minimum Qualification Criteria; Check Details Here

The UGC NET/SET/SLET exam is the primary mode of eligibility for Assistant Professorship. However, there are some exceptions to this rule. The UGC has provided alternative modes of qualifying for Assistant Professorship without the NET/SET exam.

UGC Guidelines: According to University Grants Commission (UGC) the minimum qualification critera for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions will be NET/SET/SLET. Candidates should fulfill all the UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023 before submitting their application form. Also, they should not enter any incorrect/fake details regarding their eligibility to avoid cancellation of their candidature.

Candidates who have a Ph.D degree from a recognized university are eligible for Assistant Professorship without qualifying the UGC NET/SET exam. Institutions that are recognized by the UGC are also eligible for Assistant Professorship without the NET/SET exam.

Eligibility Criteria According to UGC Guidelines for Assistant Professor 2023

According to the UGC guidelines, the eligibility criteria for Assistant Professors in 2023 are as follows:

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a Master’s degree in the relevant subject with at least 55% marks. A Master’s degree should be from a recognized university. However, a relaxation of 5% is given to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories. NET, SET or SLET: Candidates must have qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Eligibility Test (SET). Alternatively, candidates who have a Ph.D degree from a recognized university are exempted from appearing for NET or SET. Age Limit: There is no upper age limit for Assistant Professorship. Experience: Candidates with prior teaching experience or research experience are given preference.

PhD not mandatory for Assistant Professor posts

Earlier, the UGC had made a Ph.D degree mandatory for Assistant Professorship in colleges and universities across India. But, in the latest set of guidelines, the UGC has clarified that a Ph.D degree is not mandatory for Assistant Professorship till July 2023. So, Candidates who have a master’s degree with at least 55% marks and have qualified the NET/SET exam are eligible for Assistant Professor.

