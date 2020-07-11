UGC Calendar 2020: Amid mounting pressure on the ministry of human resources department to not conduct final year examination which may double health risks of the students, MHRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has reaffirmed that the ministry would like to stick to the UGC guideline as these final year exam results matter a lot for higher studies — not only in India, in abroad also. Also Read - CBSE Reduces Syllabus 2020-21: Burden Lessened For Students of Classes 9-12 by up to 30%

According to the latest UGC guidelines, universities will have to conduct the final exams by September 30. The decision has received backlash as the number of cases is still rising and there are only two months left for the completion of the final year examinations.

The Delhi government has decided to cancel all semester and final exams of universities and asked the university authorities to come up with an alternative evaluation plan. But this decision is applicable only to universities under the Delhi government, which include National Law University, Delhi Technological University, Ambedkar University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Netaji Subhas University of Technology and Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women.

Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University are under the Centre. While state governments can make their own decision pertaining to state varsities, the central universities will have to abide by the UGC calendar. And there is nothing wrong in it, defends the MHRD minister.

In a long tweet thread, the minister said there is no pressure on the varsities regarding the mode of the examinations.

Here’s what the minister said.

1. The academic calendar that UGC prepared has been vetted by the home ministry and the health ministry. Experts have been consulted before deciding the September deadline.

2. Final year scores are very important. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that evaluation boosts the confidence of the learners.

3. The final year results are a statement of their ability, which has global acceptance.

4. The UGC took the decision after considering the future prospect of the larger number of students.

5. There is no pressure on the varsities regarding the mode of the examination. It can be online, it can be offline. It can be mixed.

6. Those who won’t be able to take the examinations will get another chance, such provisions have been made. It can be held at a later date, anytime — according to the convenience of the university.