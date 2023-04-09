Home

UGC Cautions Class 12 Students Against Fake Universities; Says No to Higher Studies in Pakistan

The UGC from time to time releases lists of such unrecognised colleges, universities and institutes to make students aware of institutions, which are fraudulently offering degree courses.

New Delhi: Ahead of college admissions, University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned students against unrecognised or ‘fake’ institutions operating in the country. In the last two years, the UGC has identified 27 such ‘fake’ higher educational institutions in the country. With the admission process around the corner, students across the country have been asked to beware of educational institutions that are not established as per the UGC Act but offer degrees in contravention of stated provisions.

According to Union Education Ministry, the degrees provided by such institutions will not be valid for further studies or jobs. Recently, the UGC detected two unrecognised institutions and is likely to soon release a fresh list of such institutions. According to a recent notice issued by the UGC, the ‘Open International University for Alternative Medicines’ and the ‘National Board of Alternative Medicines’ are running courses in violation of the UGC Act 1956.

The UGC appealed to students across the country not to take admission in these institutions as their degrees will not be valid for further education or job. Earlier, the UGC had also issued a similar notice against the All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Science, a higher educational institution in Delhi. The UGC in its notice advised students not to take admission in “self-styled” institutes.

The UGC from time to time releases lists of such unrecognised colleges, universities and institutes to make students aware of institutions, which are fraudulently offering degree courses. It also keeps an eye on such self-styled institutions in the interest of students.

Last year, the UGC identified about 24 such higher educational institutions and declared the degrees awarded by them “invalid and fake”. According to the UGC, students should thoroughly examine it before taking admission in higher educational institutions. Students and parents should make sure that the concerned educational institution is recognised by the UGC. These educational institutions can be verified on the UGC website.

Significantly, the UGC and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), which promotes technical education in India, have also issued a warning against the educational institutions of Pakistan. In this joint advisory issued for Indian students, it was said that Indian students should not take admission in any college or educational institution in Pakistan. According to the UGC, students pursuing education in Pakistan will not be eligible to get jobs and higher education in India.

UGC and AICTE have said that Indian students should not go to Pakistan for higher education. An Indian student going to Pakistan to pursue technical education, higher education or any other course will not be able to take admission in India for further studies or jobs.

