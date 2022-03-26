New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday issued fresh notification for students who had enrolled in Chinese universities and said online degrees without approval of UGC and AICTE won’t be recognised. This comes a day after UGC cautioned Indian students planning to pursue higher studies in China to exercise “due diligence” while stating that the higher education regulator does not recognise “degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval”.Also Read - Chinese, Not SpaceX Rocket, Set to Crash Into Moon on March 4

“Students enrolled in Chinese universities who came back to India during pandemic couldn’t return, hence we issued this notice. Students should be diligent while applying abroad,” UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar was quoted as saying news agency ANI. “Online degrees sans approval of UGC and AICTE won’t be recognised,” Kumar said.

The UGC, in a statement, on Friday said:”A few Universities in China have started issuing notices for admission to various degree programs for current and upcoming academic years. Any prospective student needs to be aware that the Chinese government imposed strict travel restrictions in wake of COVID and suspended all visas since November 2020. A large number of Indian students haven’t been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions. Further, Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online.”

The Commission further advised the students to exercise diligence in choosing the place of higher education. “As per extant rules, UGC and AICTE don’t recognize such degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval. In view of the above, students are advised to exercise diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment/higher studies,” the UGC said.