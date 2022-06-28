CSIR-UGC NET 2022 Exam Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) in the month of September 2022. The exam schedule will be released by the NTA in due course of time. It is to be noted that once the notification is out, eligible candidates can fill the CSIR UGC NET 2022 application form from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Also Read - SCI Recruitment 2022: Want to Work at Supreme Court of India? Check Post, Salary, Other Details Here

The Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), a division of CSIR took to Twitter and wrote, “The upcoming CSIR-UGC-NET exam will be conducted in association with @DG_NTA in the month of September 2022. Exact details and schedule will be shared in due course. @CSIR_IND @PrinSciAdvGoI @PrinSciAdvOff @DrJitendraSingh @rajesh_gokhale.” Also Read - Kolkata Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 2266 Posts Till Today at wbpolice.gov.in| Read Details Here

Why is Joint CSIR UGC NET Conducted?

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 70,000; Graduates Can Apply For Young Professionals Posts

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern

According to the CSIR – UGC NET June 2021 Information Bulletin, the Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions.

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

As per the CSIR – UGC NET June 2021 Information Bulletin, B.E/ B.S/ B.Tech/ B.Pharma/ MBBS final year/result awaited candidates are eligible to apply for fellowship only. These candidates will not be eligible for Lectureship/Assistant professor.