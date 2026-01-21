Home

CSIR NET Result 2025: UGC CSIR NET December Final Answer Key, subject-wise result, scorecard soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in; how to check

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon publish the CSIR-UGC NET result 2025. Candidates can download the NTA Joint CSIR-UGC NET result at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/; the examination for the same was held on December 18.

The Joint-CSIR-UGC NET examination was held in CBT mode across India for 2,12, 552 candidates. The CSIR UGC NET provisional answer key was released on December 30. The last date to raise objections, if any, is January 1, 2026. The examinations were conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Along with the CSIR-UGC NET result, the testing agency will publish the final answer key, cut-off marks, subject-wise results, and scorecard.

In this article, we have provided you with the step by step guide to download the CSIR UGC NET Result.

Visit the official website of NTA CSIR https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Result for Joint CSIR-UGC NET DEC 2025.”

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Your NTA CSIR UGC NET result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

