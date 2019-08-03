New Delhi: The government on Friday announced that only 20 universities will be accorded the Institution of Eminence (IoE) status while dropping varsities such as Ashoka University, KREA University, Aligarh Muslim University amongst others from the shortlist. This will be done on the basis of new ranking-based evaluation criteria devised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), ET reported.

Varsities such as IIT Madras, Delhi University, IIT Kharagpur, Banaras Hindu University along with IISc Bangalore, IIT Delhi and IIT Mumbai will find place in top public universities. However, amongst private universities, VIT Vellore, Jamia Hamdard, OP Jindal University, Shiv Nadar University, will be included in the category.

A 542nd UGC meeting was held on Friday, where the reports of the Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) were taken into account. As per committee recommendations, 15 public institutions and 15 private ones should be granted the status of ‘Institutions of Eminence’.

The global ranking was one of the main criterions to determine the institutions falling under the ‘IoE’ category. “Since the thrust of the scheme is to prepare institutions for the global rankings, no existing institution which has not figured in any of the global/national ranks shall be recommended for the IoE status,” said the statement.

Only after exhausting the above criterion, if any slot remains vacant, consideration shall be given to ‘yet to be established (Greenfield)’ proposals,” it added.

For public varsities, the QS-2020 World Rankings was used to rank the universities.

For private varsities, “the UGC has ranked the list of the 15 private institutions recommended by the EEC by taking their ranking in the QS India or NIRF rankings, and the NIRF ranking has been used as tie-breaker. In case there is any vacant slot after considering all the ranked institutions, the same was used for ‘yet to be set up (greenfield)’ institution”, it said.