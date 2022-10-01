New Delhi: The University Grants Commission UGC on Friday (September 30) asked all universities to make statutory changes to facilitate students pursuing two academic degrees simultaneously in physical mode. As per a PTI report, the UGC had in April approved the proposal allowing students to pursue two full-time degrees together. The guidelines for it were notified on Friday.Also Read - UPSC, Banking, Railway Recruitment 2022: List of Jobs To Apply This Month. Details Inside

The UGC approved the proposal to allow students to pursue two full-time degrees concurrently in April. Its guidelines were announced on Friday. “All the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) were requested to devise mechanisms through its statutory bodies for allowing students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously. It is once again requested that in the larger interest of the students, implementation of the said scheme may kindly be ensured and expedited, if not done so far,” the University Grants Commission wrote in a letter to universities. Also Read - Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply For 3115 Posts Till Oct 29. Details Inside

As per the UGC guidelines, students can now pursue two full-time academic programmes in physical mode provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme. It does not apply to PhD programmes. Also Read - SSC Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply For +900 Posts at ssc.nic.in Till Oct 18. Read Details Here

“The objective of allowing a student to pursue two degrees simultaneously stem from recognising, identifying, and fostering the unique capabilities of each student, no hard separations between arts and sciences, between curricular and extracurricular activities, between vocational and academic streams, etc. and enabling an individual to study one or more specialized areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, ethical and constitutional values…,” the guidelines stated.

The guidelines shall come into effect from the date of their notification by the UGC, which is September 30, 2022, and students can’t claim any retrospective benefit. “Degree or diploma programmes under ODL (Open and Distance Learning) and Online mode shall be pursued with only such HEIs which are recognised by UGC, Statutory Council and Government of India for running such programmes. “Degree or diploma programmes under these guidelines shall be governed by the Regulations notified by the UGC and also the respective statutory/professional councils, wherever applicable,” it further added.

(With Inputs From PTI)