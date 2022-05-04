New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has prepared draft guidelines where it has mandated the creation of dedicated cells in colleges and universities having mental health counsellors to help students tackle academic pressure, stress, and depression. The guidelines are likely to be released for public feedback on Tuesday. Under the guidance, these cells may maintain separate records of students appearing to be “more vulnerable and stress-prone”.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Universities Vice-Chancellors Conference To Be Held On April 25-26

"This way the dropout rates can also be checked. Subsequent interventions can be designed accordingly," according to the guidelines – "Promotion of Physical Fitness, Sports, Students' Health, Welfare, Psychological and Emotional Well Being".

"Every higher educational institution shall have a Students Services Centre (SSC) responsible for dealing with and managing the problems related to stress and emotional adjustment. It shall have the standardized, systematic arrangements within the relevant provision of Ordinances to provide requisite support to students, especially from rural backgrounds, female students, students from divergent cultural backgrounds, and students with special needs," the guidelines read.

“The HEIs must respect linguistic, religious, cultural and social diversity and accordingly ensure having counsellors with efficient linguistic skills to impart services to students and teachers. Special care may be taken for LGBT students,” the guidelines add.

“The main objective of these guidelines is to promote physical fitness and sports activities among students, inculcate a positive attitude and develop a supportive network of students. These are essential to strengthen the mental well being of students to safeguard themselves against different kinds of stress, pressure and behaviour issues they face.” according to an Indian Express report quoting UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar.