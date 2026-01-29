  • Home
  UGC Equity Rules Discrimination Case SC hearing LIVE: SC stays UGC regulation pertaining to definition of caste discrimination
UGC Equity Rules Discrimination Case SC hearing LIVE: SC stays UGC regulation pertaining to definition of caste discrimination

UGC New regulation SC hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will hear a multitude of petitions challenging UGC's new regulations today, January 29.

Published: January 29, 2026 12:34 PM IST
By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman
UGC New regulation SC hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court(SC) is all set to hear a multitude of petitions challenging UGC’s new regulations today, January 29, 2026. These regulations are being challenged on the grounds of being discriminatory to individuals from the ‘General category’. According to the LIVELaw report, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant & Justice Joymalya Bagchi is set to hear the petitions. The Writ Petitions have been filed by Mritunjay Tiwari, Advocate Vineet Jindal, and Rahul Dewan against these Equity Regulations of UGC.

On January 13, the regulatory body for higher education in the country notified the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, replacing the earlier 2012 anti-discrimination framework. The new rules deal with discrimination, including those on the basis of caste, in higher education institutions by making them enforceable governance. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on UGC New regulation SC hearing LIVE.

  • Jan 29, 2026 2:06 PM IST
  • Jan 29, 2026 1:22 PM IST
  • Jan 29, 2026 1:22 PM IST
  • Jan 29, 2026 1:21 PM IST

    UGC Equity Rules Discrimination Case SC hearing LIVE: SC stays UGC regulation pertaining to definition of caste discrimination

    The University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, mandated that these committees must include members of the Other Backward Classes (OBC), the Scheduled Castes (SC), the Scheduled Tribes (ST), persons with disabilities, and women.

    The new regulations replaces the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2012, which was largely advisory in nature.

  • Jan 29, 2026 1:16 PM IST

    CJI stated that victims can’t be left remediless

  • Jan 29, 2026 1:12 PM IST

    UGC Equity Rules Discrimination Case SC hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, notified on January 23, 2026, which was challenged by various petitioners as being arbitrary, exclusionary, discriminatory and in violation of the Constitution as well as the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. According to the news agency ANI report, for now, the UGC Regulations notified in 2012 will operate, the Supreme Court says.

  • Jan 29, 2026 1:08 PM IST

    SC stays UGC regulation pertaining to definition of caste discrimination.

  • Jan 29, 2026 1:05 PM IST

    J Bagchi says, “We fail to understand when 2c is engrained into 3e, why it has been separately culled out as a clause?,” as reported by LIVELaw.

  • Jan 29, 2026 1:03 PM IST

    UGC Equity Rules Discrimination Case SC hearing LIVE: “We want free, equitable and inclusive atmosphere in educational institutions,” says Court

    While hearing pleas against UGC regulation, the Supreme Court says, “We want free, equitable and inclusive atmosphere in educational institutions”

  • Jan 29, 2026 1:00 PM IST

    CJI says, “Even legislature having realized that even within reserved communities, there are people who have become haves…some communities are enjoying better things than others…it is policy makers’ wisdom. Suppose a student belonging to A group of SC uses insulting language against another community student, is there any remedy? Whatever we have gained [towards a casteless society]…Are we going in a regressive…? Ragging is unfortunately the worst. You are talking of separate hostels – don’t do that,” as reported by LIVELaw.

