UGC Equity Rules Discrimination Case SC hearing LIVE: SC stays UGC regulation pertaining to definition of caste discrimination

UGC New regulation SC hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will hear a multitude of petitions challenging UGC's new regulations today, January 29.

UGC New regulation SC hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court(SC) is all set to hear a multitude of petitions challenging UGC’s new regulations today, January 29, 2026. These regulations are being challenged on the grounds of being discriminatory to individuals from the ‘General category’. According to the LIVELaw report, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant & Justice Joymalya Bagchi is set to hear the petitions. The Writ Petitions have been filed by Mritunjay Tiwari, Advocate Vineet Jindal, and Rahul Dewan against these Equity Regulations of UGC.

On January 13, the regulatory body for higher education in the country notified the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, replacing the earlier 2012 anti-discrimination framework. The new rules deal with discrimination, including those on the basis of caste, in higher education institutions by making them enforceable governance. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on UGC New regulation SC hearing LIVE.

