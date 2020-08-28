UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: The Supreme Court will today announce its decision on petitions challenging UGC’s order of conducting final-year exams mandatorily across universities and colleges in India. Days ago, the top court had reserved the verdict on the same, while giving three days’ time to all parties to present their final arguments. Also Read - No Muharram Procession Anywhere in Country Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Rules Supreme Court

Further, the top court will also decide whether state governments have the power to take a decision against conducting final year examinations under the Disaster Management Act.

The state governments of Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha had moved the Supreme Court last week, urging it to cancel or postpone the final-year exams as conducting them during the ongoing pandemic can expose students to Coronavirus.

Notably, students have been protesting against the UGC for allowing universities and colleges to hold final-year exams amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. They have maintained that the pandemic has already created lot of emotional and financial stress, apart from risks of being exposed to the virus if exams are held. Students want that these exams get cancelled or held once the situation goes back to normal.

University Grants Commission had asked all universities and colleges to conduct their final year examinations before September 30 as any more delay will result in the loss of an academic year. The exams could be conducted online, offline or both. Those who won’t be able to appear in the examination because of COVID or other difficulties, as states like Bihar and Assam are reeling under severe flood impacts, will be allowed to take the examinations later.

Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court of India challenging the guidelines and seeking cancellation of final year exams.