UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: Days after the Supreme Court reserved judgement on whether the final-year degree examinations in universities should be held before September 30, all eyes are now set on the final verdict which is likely to be announced by the court tomorrow. On August 18, while reserving the judgement, the court also gave three days’ time to all parties to present their final arguments.

Notably, students have been protesting against the UGC for allowing universities and colleges to hold final-year exams amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. They have maintained that the pandemic has already created lot of emotional and financial stress, apart from risks of being exposed to the virus if exams are held.

Students want that these exams get cancelled or be held once the situation goes back to normal.

Delhi and Maharashtra governments had earlier cancelled final-year exams in the wake of the pandemic. Later, the UGC released its guidelines mandating conduction of final-year exams in every university in the country.

The top court will also decide whether state governments have the power to take a decision against conducting final year examinations under the Disaster Management Act.

Union minister of education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ earlier said the decision by the UGC to carry out final-year examinations has been taken while keeping in mind the future of students.

On July 6, the UGC issued exam-related guidelines asking universities to complete the final year, final semester examination by September end in offline, online or blended mode.

Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court of India challenging the guidelines and seeking cancellation of final year exams.