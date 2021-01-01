The candidates who want to apply for government scholarships, we have some important news for you. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the timelines for online applications for government scholarships. Those who have not applied for a scholarship or its renewal for the academic year 2020-21, can now do so till January 20. The candidates must note that the last date to verification of application by institutions of students including re-submission of defective applications is February 5. Also Read - UGC Grants Six-month Extension to MPhil, PhD Students for Submitting Thesis Due to Pandemic

"The students are advised to submit their online applications well in time so that their institutions are able to verify applications within the prescribed timelines," UGC said in an official notice.

The scholarships for which the applications are still open include, Indira Gandhi PG Scholarship for Single Girl Child (SGC), PG Scholarship for University Rank Holder candidate (URH), Ishan Uday Special scheme for North Eastern Region (NER), PG Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST candidates (PGSPROF).

The candidates can access the guidelines of each scheme through the ‘National Scholarship Portal’. The students who are eligible and are admitted in the recognised institutions, as per the guidelines, may submit their applications through the National Scholarship Portal on its website – scholarships.gov.in.