UGC NET JRF: In an important development, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to make the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) award letter valid for an additional year. According to the commission, the decision has been taken due to the difficulties faced by the scholars during the Coronavirus outbreak.Also Read - AISSEE Result 2022: NTA Declares Class 6, 9 Scorecards on aissee.nta.nic.in; Here's Direct Link

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter and announced, “UGC has decided to extend the validity period of the JRF award letter up to one year (beyond the three year period) for all those UGC NET qualified candidates whose admission process was affected due to COVID 19 pandemic situation. The notification is being issued.” Also Read - CSIR NET Answer Key 2021 Released on csirnet.nta.nic.in| Download Via Direct Link Given Here

UGC has decided to extend the validity period of the JRF award letter up to one year (beyond the three year period) for all those UGC NET qualified candidates whose admission process was affected due to COVID 19 pandemic situation. The notification is being issued. pic.twitter.com/BWj90kGklO — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 28, 2022

Also Read - CSIR UGC NET 2021 Admit Cards Released; Download via Direct Link Given Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles jointly between November 20th, 2021 and January 5th, 2022 due to the covid 19 pandemic. Over 12 lakh people had registered for the UGC-NET exam. The UGC-NET examination was held in 81 subjects at 837 centres spread across 239 cities in India.