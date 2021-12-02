New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has granted an extension to MPhil and Ph.D. scholars for submission of thesis till June 30 next year. As per the official notification, students can submit their theses up to June 30, 2022. Previously, the UGC had extended the submission deadline till December 2021.Also Read - Karnataka: BBMP Tightens Curbs as Omicron Detected in More Nations | List of Fresh Guidelines Here

"In continuation to UGC Public Notice dated 16th March, 2021 on the above-mentioned subject, and keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars, a further extension of six months beyond 31.12.2021, i.e., till 30th June 2022, for submission of the thesis by M.Phil./Ph.D. students may be granted by the Universities. It is also notified that the extension for submission of M.Phil./Ph.D. thesis till June 2022 shall be applicable to all such students whose due date of submission of M.Phil./ Ph.D. thesis is on or before 30.06.2022", the official notification read.



It added, “Extension of six months will also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences. However, tenure of fellowship will remain up to five years only.”

Earlier while speaking to reporters, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain had said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the universities have remained closed for the past several months. Therefore, the students have not been able to conduct their research or experiments in the university laboratories nor they were able to access library services that are critical for completion of thesis.