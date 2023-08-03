Home

Education

UGC Identifies 20 Universities As ‘Fake’, Highest Number In Delhi And UP; Check Full List Here

UGC Identifies 20 Universities As ‘Fake’, Highest Number In Delhi And UP; Check Full List Here

As per UGC, the universities are authorized to grant degrees only if they are established under a Central, State/Provincial Act, or if they are recognized as deemed-to-be universities.

UGC Identifies 20 Universities As 'Fake', Highest Number In Delhi And UP; Check Full List Here

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday declared 20 universities as “fake” and not empowered to confer any degree with Delhi having eight such institutions, the highest. Last year, the UGC had declared 21 universities as fake. The UGC alerted the students as well against taking admission in these institutions. “It has come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree,” UGC secretary Manish Joshi said.

Trending Now

List of fake universities released by the UGC

Delhi

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj

United Nations University, Delhi

Vocational University, Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, Delhi

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, Thakurpurkur

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur

Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum

Kerala

St. John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road

As per UGC, the universities are authorized to grant degrees only if they are established under a Central, State/Provincial Act, or if they are recognized as deemed-to-be universities. Additionally, institutions specifically empowered by an Act of Parliament also have the privilege to confer degrees to students. This ensures that degree-granting institutions have the necessary legal backing and authorization to maintain academic standards and offer legitimate qualifications to their students.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES