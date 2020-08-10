New Delhi: ‘States cannot change rules and it is not in the interest of students to not have exams’, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for University Grants Commission (UGC) told the Supreme Court on Monday. Notably, the apex court was hearing a batch of pleas filed by a group of students opposing the UGCs July 6 guidelines mandating universities across India to conduct their final-year examinations by September-end. Also Read - Supreme Court Rejects Prashant Bhushan's Explanation in Contempt Case, Next Hearing Aug 17

In the last hearing the Supreme Court did not pass a final order but asserted that students should continue to prepare and not think the exams will be postponed again.