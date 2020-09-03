UGC Final-year Exams: The Meghalaya government will on Thursday write to the UGC, seeking extension of holding final-year undergraduate and postgraduate exams from September to next month. State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said said that the extension is being sought as students are not mentally prepared for the evaluation due to COVID-19 pandemic. The decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma yesterday.

The dates on which the Meghalaya government now wants the final-year examinations to be conducted on are October 7, 9, 12, 14 and 16, while the results by October 31.

“We will write to the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday requesting for an extension of the deadline. There is an anxiety among the students as many of them are not mentally prepared. A month’s delay in holding the examinations will help them to score better,” Rymbui said in a statement. Also Read - Final Year Examinations: States Discuss Guidelines to Conduct Exams Before September 30

Meanwhile, the state government also asked deputy commissioners of all 11 districts to vacate school premises, that are presently functioning as COVID-19 quarantine centres, by September 15, he said. This came in the wake of the Union Home Ministry’s decision to allow students of classes 9 to 12 to visit their schools from September 21, in areas outside the containment zones, only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers.