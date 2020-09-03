UGC Final-year Exams: The Meghalaya government will on Thursday write to the UGC, seeking extension of holding final-year undergraduate and postgraduate exams from September to next month. State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said said that the extension is being sought as students are not mentally prepared for the evaluation due to COVID-19 pandemic. The decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma yesterday.
The dates on which the Meghalaya government now wants the final-year examinations to be conducted on are October 7, 9, 12, 14 and 16, while the results by October 31.
Meanwhile, the state government also asked deputy commissioners of all 11 districts to vacate school premises, that are presently functioning as COVID-19 quarantine centres, by September 15, he said. This came in the wake of the Union Home Ministry’s decision to allow students of classes 9 to 12 to visit their schools from September 21, in areas outside the containment zones, only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers.
Also Read - Final Year Exams: Supreme Court May Announce Verdict on August 28
On August 28, the Supreme Court had ruled that universities and other institutions of higher education will have to conduct the final-year exams and “cannot” promote students on the basis of internal assessment or other criteria. However, the court gave discretion to states and Union Territories, which may have postponed the exams in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, to approach the UGC for extension of the September 30 deadline. Also Read - Final Year Examinations: West Bengal to Hold Exams in October, Says Mamata