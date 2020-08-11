UGC Final Year Exam News: During the COVID-19 review meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of some states on Tuesday, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh urged the Centre to reconsider the decision to conduct final year examinations in September, given the delicate situation of coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - 33-Year-Old Man Dials 100 & Threatens to Harm PM Narendra Modi, Arrested by Noida Police

The chief minister cited Punjab's rising numbers of the viral infection, with have gone up to 24891, including 604 deaths. For these reasons, "the CM urged PM Modi to review the UGC decision on mandatory exams for exit classes to be held by September 30," a statement of the Punjab CMO stated.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has ordered all colleges and universities across the country to conduct final year exams by the end of September. The decision was contended by several states including Maharashtra and Delhi who announced cancelling the final year examinations of state universities.

However, the Supreme Court later ordered that only UGC could decide on cancellation of the exams.

“States cannot change rules and it is not in the interest of students to not have exams,” the top court had stated.

The SC was hearing a batch of pleas filed by a group of students opposing the UGC guidelines of July 6 mandating universities across India to conduct their final-year examinations by September-end.

In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court did not pass a final order but asserted that students should continue to prepare and not think the exams will be postponed again.