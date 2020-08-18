New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a batch of pleas challenging University Grants Commission’s (UGC) July 6 circular and seeking cancellation of final term examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic. A 3-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah has directed all the parties to file their written submissions, if any, within the next three days. Also Read - PM Cares Fund: Rahul Never Misses Any Opportunity to Weaken India's Resolve in COVID Fight, Centre After SC's Relief

Appearing for the UGC, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the exam deadline was not a diktat, rather it was given in the interest of students. He also cited Disaster Management Act and said that the Central Government have the supremacy to decide under the same. “The conduction of final-year exam is a must. One cannot say that holding it is arbitrary”, he asserted. Also Read - Money From PM Cares Fund Cannot be Transferred to National Disaster Response Fund: Supreme Court

On the other hand, senior advocate KV Vishwanathan appearing for the Delhi government stated that there is a divide between rich and poor students and that the latter may not have access to technology to write online exams. Also Read - Final Year Exams 2020: Himachal Pradesh HC Stays UGC Examination Until Supreme Court's Further Order

Earlier, the UGC had said that the final examination is a crucial step in the academic career of a student and the state government cannot refuse to hold them.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had said the July 6 guidelines are based on the recommendations of experts and have been made after due deliberation and it is wrong to claim that it will not be possible to conduct the final examinations in terms of the guidelines.