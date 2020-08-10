UGC Final Year Exams: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the petitions filed by a group of students against the final year exams guidelines set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) that allows colleges to conduct online exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Roommate Siddharth Pithani Doesn't Visit ED For Questioning Despite Being Summoned

The UGC had asked all universities to mandatorily complete final year examinations by September 30. The exams can be offline, online or a mixed of both.

In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court did not pass a final order but asserted that students should continue to prepare and not think the exams will be postponed again.

The petition was signed by students from Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya and other states. In their plea, the student wrote that the results of final year students should be evaluated based on internal assessment or past performances as conducting exams amid the pandemic had severe constraints and risk factors.

The UGC, in turn, justified that its decision directing all universities and institutions to hold final year or semester examinations in September was done to protect the academic future of students across the country.

However, the students demanded cancellation of the exams as there are many students who won’t be able to sit for online exams, the most probable option with minimum infection risk, due to financial constraints and difficulties like internet connection, poor network connectivity, electricity shortage etc.

Maharashtra and Delhi governments had already announced cancelling the final year examinations of state universities. But the UGC said states can’t take such a decision.

At the same time, the UGC has cancelled all other intermediate semester exams in view of the pandemic situation.