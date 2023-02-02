Home

UGC Further Extends Deadline For Feedback on Foreign HEIs In India; Check New Date Here

The UGC draft regulations allows foreign universities in the top 500 in global rankings to set up campus in India.

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline for comments, suggestions and feedback on UGC draft for setting up and operation of campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in India till February 20, 2023 for (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023.

Stakeholders can now give their responses on the establishment and functioning of Foreign campuses in India within the available time period.

Previously, the last date for such submissions was February 3, 2023. However, upon requests rom the stakeholders, last date for submitting comments/suggestions/feedback on the aforesaid draft Regulations, the last date is hereby further extended to 20th February 2023.

The UGC draft regulations allows foreign universities in the top 500 in global rankings to set up campus in India along with permission to fully repatriate the profits earned to their parent institution in their home country “without any restrictions”.

UGC Guidelines on Foreign Universities

The guidelines, called, “University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023,” aim to facilitate the entry of foreign higher educational institutions into India.

No Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEIs) will be allowed to set up campuses in the country without the approval of the UGC.

The foreign educational institution should be within the top 500 of overall / subject-wise global rankings, as decided by the Commission from time to time, in its home jurisdiction.

The foreign institute has to ensure that the quality of education imparted by it in its Indian campus is at par with that of the main campus in the country of origin.

The qualifications awarded to the students in the Indian campus shall be recognised and treated as equivalent to the corresponding qualifications awarded by the FHEIs in the main campus located in the country of origin.