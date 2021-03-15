New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted postgraduate level degree status to three professional commerce and accounting courses — CA, CS and ICWA. The decision has been made on request of the three professional bodies running these courses. “This will not only help Chartered Accountants for pursuing higher studies, but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally,” the institute said. Also Read - ICSI CS Result 2021 For Executive Programme To Be Out Shortly, Check Details Here

The chartered accountancy (CA) course is run by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI); the company secretaryship (CS) course is offered by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI); and the cost and work accountancy (ICWA) one by the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (ICWAI).

As per a statement by the ICAI, the UGC has resolved that CA qualification will be treated equivalent to PG degree based on requests submitted from the ICAI. “This will not only help CA’s pursue higher studies but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally,” said a post on its official Twitter account.

The ICAI is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament – the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No.XXXVIII of 1949) – for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. Currently, the council has over 3 lakh members associated with it.

ICAI is responsible for maintaining the highest standards in CA education. To consider the request made by the ICAI, the UGC had formed a committee that submitted its report in February this year. Based on that report, the UGC accorded PG degree level status to CA, CS and ICWA.

A student who wants to enter the profession of Chartered Accountancy, has to enroll for Foundation Course offered by the Institute after appearing in Class 12 examination held by a recognized education board in India.