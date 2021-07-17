New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for 2021-22 for all universities and colleges in view of the COVID pandemic. According to the guidelines, admissions to first-year courses for 2021-22 must be completed by no later than September 30, 2021, while the new academic session will have to commence by October 1 following the admission procedure.Also Read - Yogi Aditynath, Baba Ramdev to be Part of THIS Varsity's Curriculum Soon
Check Complete UGC Guidelines Below:
- The guidelines issued by the UGC states that universities must complete the Final Year/ Semester Exams by August 31, 2021.
- Higher Education Institutions can commence admission for new session undergraduate courses/programmes after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE, and other state boards.
- The new session for first semester/year students can commence from October 1.
- Universities can fill up the remaining vacant seats till October 31, 2021, and the relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be accepted up to December 31, 2021.
- The UGC further said that for students of the intermediate semester/year, the Higher Education Institutions can start their academic session (in online/offline/blended mode) as early as possible following COVID-19 protocol.
- In case there is a delay in the declaration of results, Higher Education Institutions can plan and start the academic session by October 18.
- A full refund of fees can be given by colleges and universities on account of all cancellations of admissions/ migrations of students up to October 31 as a ‘special case.’
- In case of cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2021, the entire fee collected from a student would be refunded after deducting not more than Rs.1000/- as a processing fee.
