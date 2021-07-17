New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for 2021-22 for all universities and colleges in view of the COVID pandemic. According to the guidelines, admissions to first-year courses for 2021-22 must be completed by no later than September 30, 2021, while the new academic session will have to commence by October 1 following the admission procedure.Also Read - Yogi Aditynath, Baba Ramdev to be Part of THIS Varsity's Curriculum Soon

Check Complete UGC Guidelines Below:

The guidelines issued by the UGC states that universities must complete the Final Year/ Semester Exams by August 31, 2021.

Higher Education Institutions can commence admission for new session undergraduate courses/programmes after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE, and other state boards.

The new session for first semester/year students can commence from October 1.

Universities can fill up the remaining vacant seats till October 31, 2021, and the relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be accepted up to December 31, 2021.

The UGC further said that for students of the intermediate semester/year, the Higher Education Institutions can start their academic session (in online/offline/blended mode) as early as possible following COVID-19 protocol.

In case there is a delay in the declaration of results, Higher Education Institutions can plan and start the academic session by October 18.

A full refund of fees can be given by colleges and universities on account of all cancellations of admissions/ migrations of students up to October 31 as a ‘special case.’

In case of cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2021, the entire fee collected from a student would be refunded after deducting not more than Rs.1000/- as a processing fee.

