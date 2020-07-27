UGC Final Year Exams 2020: A petition filed by 31 students was on Monday accepted by the Supreme Court to challenge the University Grants Commission (UGC) over its revised guidelines for conducting final year examinations. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Supreme Court to Hear Speaker's Plea Aginst High Court Order Today, Congress to Protest Outside Raj Bhawans

The lawyer representing the group of students announced on social media platforms that the UGC has been given three days time to submit its reply in the top court regarding the petition. The next hearing has been scheduled on Friday, July 31.

Despite several protests by students and teachers over the difficulties faced by college students, especially those who come from economically weaker sections, in appearing for online classes and giving exams on a digital platform, the UGC had issued its latest guidelines and made final year exams compulsory for all educational institutes.

Students had also protested that conducting exams offline will possess a serious threat to their lives and, hence, demanded that the exams are cancelled and the marks are calculated based on past performances.

However, the UGC denied the request claiming that more than 200 out of 818 universities had already conducted final year exams.

As per the new rules, final year exams in colleges and institutes across the country are to be conducted by end of September though online, offline or blended modes.