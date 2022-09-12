New Delhi: Ensuring recognition status of Higher Education Institution (HEI) and course, equivalence of qualification with conventional mode, and non-inclusion in list of prohibited courses are among the UGC guidelines for students seeking admission in open and distance learning programmes.Also Read - BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Register For 1312 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Check Pay Scale Here

"Students should ensure the status of higher educational institutions (HEIs) which includes recognition status and entitlement status. Students must check which HEIs are debarred for offering ODL or online programmes and have been put under no admission category'," University Grants Commission (UGC) in its guidelines said.

"Students should thoroughly check the details of the HEIs, its documents, application, affidavit on the Commission's website. If a student finds any deviation in the details available on the official website of HEIs, he or she should communicate it to UGC," it added.

UGC has also notified a list of 17 programmes that are prohibited to be offered under ODL and online mode. Engineering, medical, physiotherapy, pharmacy, hotel management, horticulture, nursing, law, agriculture, catering technology, aircraft maintenance, visual arts, and sports are some of the programmes.

“A student should ensure that the minimum duration, nomenclature and entry-level qualification for ODL and online courses under which enrolment is being made should be strictly as per UGC notification. The minimum qualification for enrolling into the UG programme is class 12 pass and for the PG programme is a bachelor’s degree.

“UGC has strictly prohibited universities whether central, state, private or deemed universities to offer its programmes through franchising arrangements for admitting learners and conducting courses through ODL and online mode,” the guidelines further added.

(With Inputs From PTI)