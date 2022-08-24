New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday issued important guidelines for students who want to enroll for open and distance learning (ODL) and online learning programmes. The Commission in the list of precautions willing to take admission in ODL and online learning mode have shared 9 points.Also Read - UGC Approves Draft Guidelines For Engaging 'Professor of Practice' in Universities, Colleges
The UGC has stated some precautionary guidelines which students should keep in mind while enrolling for these programmes. The UGC's precautionary guidelines applied to both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The Commission has also notified a list of programmes which are prohibited to be offered under ODL and online mode.
UGC Admission Guidelines For ODL, Online Learning Programmes
- The first guideline states that students should ensure the status of higher educational institutions (HEIs) which includes recognition status, entitlement status. Students must check which HEIs are debarred for offering ODL or online programmes and have been put under ‘no admission category’.
- Students should check all the details of the HEIs, its documents, application, affidavit on the Commission’s website. If a student find any deviation in details available on the official website of HEIs website, s/he should communicate it to UGC.
- Adherence to duration of academic session. The last date to apply for July- August 2022 academic session is till October 31, 2022.
- Students should ensure that the minimum duration, nomenclature and entry level qualification for ODL and online courses under which enrolment is being made should be strictly as per UGC notification.
- The Commission has notified the list of programmes which are available in the official notification are prohibited to be offered under ODL and online mode. There are around 17 ODL programmes which are prohibited by the UGC including MPhil and PhD programmes.
- Students should ensure that HEIs are conducting all their activities including admission, counselling, and examinations within territorial jurisdiction for ODL programmes.
- UGC has strictly prohibited universities whether central, state, private or deemed universities to offer its programmes through franchising arrangements for admitting learners and conducting courses through ODL and online mode.
- The UG, PG degrees provided under ODL and online modes will be treated as equivalent to the corresponding awards of the degrees at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
- The HEIs should have Important learner centre provisions of the regulations which include learner’s mobility, admission taken through the recognition period and learner’s enrolment for ODL and online mode programmes.