Home

Education

UGC Issues List Of MOOCs For January Semester 2023 | Details Here

UGC Issues List Of MOOCs For January Semester 2023 | Details Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) offered for the January semester of 2023.

(Representational Image)

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) offered for the January semester of 2023. The full list is available at the official Study Web of Active Learning for Young Inspiring Minds (SWAYAM) portal – swayam.gov.in

The courses are provided by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), and Indira Gandhi Open National University (IGNOU).

“Students and learners are requested to enrol for these courses in large numbers and get the benefit of credit transfer from their concerned HEls,” read the UGC notice.

List of MOOCs offered by following National Coordinators-

UGC

CEC

IIM-B

NPTEL

IGNOU

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are such online courses which are developed as per the pedagogy and following the four quadrant approach consisting of video, text, self assessment and learn more.