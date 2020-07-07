UGC Guidelines 2020: The University Grants Council (UGC) on Tuesday released revised guidelines to universities and educational institutes across India for conducting terminal semesters and final year examinations. The revision comes a day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory stating that all colleges are to conduct pending exams by the end of September. Also Read - No Visa For Foreign Students, Including Indians, Whose Classes Move Online: US Government

According to the UGC guidelines, exams will be completed by the end of September this year, in offline, online or blended (offline and online) mode of conduct, keeping in mind all the existing preventive measures and social distancing norms against the coronavirus pandemic.

"The provision shall be applicable only for the current academic session 2019-20 as a one-time measure. The guidelines regarding intermediate semester/year examination, as notified on 29.04.2020 will remain unchanged," the UGC statement read.

The UGC also said that individual colleges will be sent revised details on conducting the exams pertaining to admission tests, if needed.

Earlier on Monday, the Home Ministry had said that the final-term examinations are “to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.”

Academic sessions in schools, colleges and other educational institutes have rendered completely shapeless this year due to the uncertainty and safety concerns resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak in March.

While the central school boards, along with many state boards cancelled the year-end exams, it is difficult to do the same in case of entrance tests and final year college exams.