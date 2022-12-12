UGC Launches Curriculum and Credit Framework for UG Programmes. All You Need to Know

UGC Curriculum and Credit Framework Latest Update: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday launched the Curriculum and Credit Framework for the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP). “In accordance with the NEP 2020, the UGC has formulated a new student-centric “Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes (CCFUP)” incorporating a flexible choice-based credit system, multidisciplinary approach, and multiple entry and exit options. This will facilitate students to pursue their career path by choosing the subject/field of their interest,” UGC in an official statement said.

Curriculum And Credit Framework For Undergraduate Programmes Features Here

The new curriculum framework will have the following features:

Flexibility to move from one discipline of study to another;

Opportunity for learners to choose the courses of their interest in all disciplines;

Facilitating multiple entry and exit options with UG certificate/ UG diploma/ or degree depending upon the number of credits secured;

Flexibility for learners to move from one institution to another to enable them to have multi and/or interdisciplinary learning;

Flexibility to switch to alternative modes of learning (offline, ODL, and Online learning, and hybrid modes of learning).

Awarding UG Certificate, UG Diploma, and Degrees

UG Certificate: Students who opt to exit after completion of the first year and have secured 40 credits will be awarded a UG certificate if, in addition, they complete one vocational course of 4 credits during the summer vacation of the first year. These students are allowed to re-enter the degree programme within three years and complete the degree programme within the stipulated maximum period of seven years.

UG Diploma: Students who opt to exit after completion of the second year and have secured 80 credits will be awarded the UG diploma if, in addition, they complete one vocational course of 4 credits during the summer vacation of the second year. These students are allowed to re-enter within a period of three years and complete the degree programme within the maximum period of seven years.