UGC NET 2019 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019. Candidates can check their result on NTA’s official website, i.e ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2019 was conducted between December 2-6 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 10,84,732 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 7,93,813 appeared for the same. The exam was held at 700 centres across 219 cities.

Steps to check UGC NET 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘NTA Declares NTA December 2019 Result’

Step 3: Enter your registration number or password

Step 4: Check your result, which will appear on the display screen next

Step 5: Download NTA NET Result 2019 and keep a copy with you for future use

NET is conducted by the NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor both, in Indian universities and colleges.

According to a notice on the NTA website, while 60,147 candidates have been qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor only, 5,092 qualified for and Assistant Professor both.