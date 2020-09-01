UGC NET Admit Card 2020: National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET admit card anytime soon. Once released, registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website–ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2020 will be conducted from September 16-18 and 21-25, with strict protocols for COVID-19 in place. It was earlier scheduled to take place in June but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Steps to download UGC NET 2020 Admit Card

Step-1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link which says ‘View Admit Card’.

Step-3: A new window will open where the candidates are required to sign in.

Step-4: Submit your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take a print out.

Along with UGC NET 2020 admit card, it is mandatory for candidates to carry photo identity proof issued by government, such as PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving Licence, Voter ID, Ration Card, etc.