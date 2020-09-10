UGC NET 2020 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Thursday release the admit cards for UGC NET June/September exam. Once released, candidates can download it from official UGC website for NET – ugcnet.nic.in. Also Read - Final-year Exams: Bengal Govt Shares Plan With UGC to Conduct Exams in October, Waiting For Reply

UGC NET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted in two batches – from September 16 to 18 and September 21 to 25. Also Read - Maharashtra Final Year Exams: Students Can Give Exam Online, Result To Be Declared By October 31

The UGC National Eligibility Test, or UGC NET, is conducted for various subjects to determine the eligibility of candidates who wish to apply for teaching posts like Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) at various educational and research institutions. Also Read - UGC Final-year Exams: Meghalaya to Write to UGC For Extension of Sept 30 Deadline, Wants Exams to be Held After October 5

Only the top 6 per cent of rankers get the NET certification.

How to download UGC NET June 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the NTA UGC-NET website – ugcnet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link for downloading which will be activated soon

Step 3: Enter the required login details and submit

Step 4: Download the UGC NET 2020 Admit Card and take a print out