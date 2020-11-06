The National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Answer Key 2020 on November 5, 2020. The candidates can check the question papers, marked responses of each candidate, and the provisional answer keys on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the official notice, “The Question Papers, marked responses of each candidate and the provisional answer keys for 55 NET Subjects (English & Commerce in 02 shifts) conducted between 24 September and 17 October 2020 (Annexure-I) would be made available on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.” Also Read - UGC Releases Guidelines For Phased Reopening of Universities and Colleges

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check download the answer key: Also Read - Beware! UGC Declares These 24 'Self-Styled' Universities as FAKE, Most From Uttar Pradesh, Delhi

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Answer Key 2020 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your answer key would be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

The answer key and other information have been released for 55 NET subjects. Also Read - First-Year Classes For Session 2020-21 to Begin From November 1, Announces UGC

The candidates must note that they can challenge the answer keys from November 5 to November 7, 2020. To challenge the answer key, the candidates will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 1000/- (Rs One Thousand only) per answer challenged.

The fee will be refunded, if the challenge is found to be correct. The payment can be made online, through payment gateway, using debit/credit card, Net Banking.

UGC NET 2020 examination was started on September 24, 2020, and would end on November 13, 2020. The Agency has released the hall tickets for the November exams on October 29.