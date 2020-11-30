UGC NET Answer Key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the final answer key for University Grants Commission (UGC) NET 2020 on its official website at nta.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the National Eligibility Test can check the official website for the answer key. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET 2021 Syllabus to be Revised? Latest Updates Students Should Know

As per updates, as many as 8,60,976 candidates had registered for the UGC NET. However, a total of 5,26,707 candidates had appeared in the examination. Moreover, the examination was held in computer-based mode this year across several centres in the country. NTA held the nationwide exams from 24 September to 13 November. Issuing a notice earlier, the NTA had said that the final answer keys will be released for 81 NET subjects which include English, Commerce and Hindi. Also Read - From Next Academic Year, Technical Courses to be Offered in Regional Languages

As per the notification from the NTA, the answer keys were “prepared after taking into account the challenges and their scrutiny/ resolution by the concerned expert(s)”. The answer keys also carried the gender and category wise number of candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET 2020. Also Read - NTA Announces IIFT 2021 Exam Date at iift.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

How to download check UGC NET final answer key 2020:

1: First candidates need to visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in

2: Then they need to click on the link that reads: ‘Answer Keys UGC- NET June 2020’ available on the homepage.

3: After this, the candidates will be redirected to another page.

4: Then the final answer key of UGC NET 2020 will be displayed on the home screen.

5: Finally, candidates can download the key present in a PDF format