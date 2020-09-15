UGC NET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the UGC-NET 2020 exam, which was scheduled to be held from September 16 to 25. The conducting body has said that the UGC-NET exam will now be conducted on September 24. The full schedule for the exam will be released in upcoming days. Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Date: NTA to Release Medical Entrance Test Scorecards Soon at 'ntaneet.nic.in'

"The National Testing Agency will be conducting ICAR exams on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September. In view of that, UGC- NET 2020 Examination will now be held from September 24 onwards," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA.

"This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof. The exact schedule of subject-wise and shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently," she added.

For Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor, the NTA conducts the UGC-NET examination twice a year. The examination comprises 2 papers. The test, which will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode will be conducted in single three-hour duration.