UGC NET Dec 2021 and June 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). Candidates can fill in the UGC NET 2022 application form through the official website of UGC on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last to apply is till May 20, 2022. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year.

Note, the exact exam dates have not been announced by the agency. Due to the postponement of December 2021 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2022 UGC-NET has been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the NTA with the concurrence of UGC has merged both UGC-NET of December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), so that they may be conducted together in CBT mode.

UGC NET December 2021, June 2022: Check Important Dates

Online registration and submission of Application form: 30 April 2022 to 20 May 2022

Last date for successful transaction of Examination fee: 20 May 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M)

Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online only: 21 May 2022 to 23 May 2022

Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Website: To be announced later on website

Dates of Examination: To be announced later on website

Timing of Examination: First Shift Second Shift(09:00 am to 12:00 pm) Second shift(03:00 pm to 06:00 pm)

UGC NET December 2021, June 2022: Here’s How to Apply Online

Visit the official website of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “ Registration of Online Application Form for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) “

“ You will be directed to a new webpage. Click on the “New Registration” option.

Read the instructions and click on the ‘Click Here to Proceed’ option.

Enter your Personal Details, Contact Details, Permanent Address, and Security Pin, and then choose a password.

Once registration is done, log in again with the newly generated ID and password.

Fill in the UGC NET Application form .

. Pay the application fee.

Save, Download the UGC NET Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET December 2021, June 2022: Application Fee

Once registration is complete, candidates are required to pay the application fee.

General Category: Rs 1100

OBC-(NCL)/EWS: Rs 550

SC / ST / Person with Disabilities(PwD)/Third gender: Rs 275

For further clarification, the candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.