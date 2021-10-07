UGC NET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for UGC NET 2021 soon at its official websites — nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exams are scheduled to be held from October 17 onwards. The NTA is going to hold the two sessions of the UGC NET, December 2020 and June 2021 sessions, in one go in order to regularize the exam cycle that has been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Also Read - Has JEE Main Results 2021 Been Delayed Due to JEE Scam? Can Results be Withheld by NTA? Check Latest Rules Here

The exams were scheduled to be held from October 6, however, the NTA announced postponement of the exam on October 1. "Representations are being received from candidates seeking further rescheduling of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to clashes with some major examinations on 6th and 7th October 2021," the NTA had said.

How to download UGC NET 2021 Admit Card:

Visit the NTA UGC-NET website – ugcnet.nic.in

Click on the admit card link for downloading, which will be activated soon

Enter the required login details and submit

Download the UGC NET 2021 Admit Card and take a print out

On the exam day, candidates should carry admit card along with self-declaration form. Candidates can carry a simple transparent ball point pen, additional photograph to be pasted on attendance sheet, personal hand sanitizer, personal transparent water bottle. Diabetic students can carry sugar tablets, fruits, etc to the exam centre.