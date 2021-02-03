The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021. The candidates can now check the application form on the official website i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: NTA to Release Admit Card Next Week | Where to Check, How to Download

The registration process began yesterday i.e, February 2, 2021, and the last date to register for the exam is March 2, 2021. The candidates must note that the last date for the successful transaction of examination fee is March 3, 2021. Also Read - UGC-NET Examination 2021: Dates for JRF and Assistant Professor Eligibility Exam Released, Check Details Here

UGC NET 2021 is scheduled on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021. This examination is conducted to check the eligibility for the posts of assistant professor and Junior Research Fellowship award across Indian universities and institutes. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: NTA Opens Correction Window at jeemain.nta.nic | Here’s How to Make Changes

The UGC NET 2021 registration process began on February 2, 2021, on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates who are eligible and are interested can apply for this national-level examination till March 2, 2021. Authorities have also provided an extra day for successful transaction of application fee which is March 3, 2021, up to 11:50 pm.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the agency i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Enter email ID and mobile number

Step 3: Note down the system-generated application number

Step 4: Fill the online application form and again note down the application number for future use.

Candidates are also expected to upload certain important documents such as a recent photograph and their signature. The photograph can either be black and white or colour with the face being 80% visible against the white background.