New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday activated the correction Window for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2021 December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The candidates must note that the last date to complete the correction process is September 12, 2021 till 11:50 pm. Those who have registered for UGC NET can edit their information on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can make changes in the online application form:

Visit the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on ‘Correction window for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles”.

Enter application number, password and security pin to log in.

Edit the information and click on submit.

Take a print of the edited application form for future reference.

It is important to note that this is the final chance for those candidates who have mistakenly filled wrong data in the application form. UGC NET 2021 exam for both the cycles are scheduled to be held from October 6 to 8, 2021 and October 17 to 19, 2021 respectively.

Here are some of the important details: