UGC NET 2021: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2021 registration has started again from today. The candidates can start applying now. The last date to apply for UGC NET 2021 is September 6, 2021. The candidates who are eligible and interested to apply can get all the details on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for UGC NET 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website-ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Application Form Option.

Step 3: Candidates have to at first do online registration.

Step 4: Apply online and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the fee online. (The fee for UGC NET 2021 application form is Rs. 1,000)

Step 6: After paying the fee, candidates should keep a copy of the form for future use.

To recall, the UGC NET 2020 was earlier supposed to be conducted in December 2020. However, owning to the spike in the Covid cases, the exam got postponed. Thus, the schedule for UGC NET 2021 which was supposed to be conducted in June has also been delayed. UGC NET is conducted by National Testing Agency, NTA.

Here are some of the important dates:

Commencement of online application for UGC NET 2021: August 10, 2021

Last date of online application for UGC NET 2021: September 6, 2021

Opening of correction window for UGC NET 2021: September 7, 2021, to September 12, 2021

UGC NET 2021 date of examination: October 6, 2021, to October 11, 2021

NTA had earlier decided to merge both UGC NET in December 2020 and UGC NET in June 2021. Both the exams will be conducted in computer-based mode. Thus, NTA has reopened the application process for new aspirants to submit their application forms.